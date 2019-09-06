First Hawaiian Bank Upped Its Stake in Advanced Micro Dev (AMD) by $511,250; Northern Trust Lifted Its Position in Carpenter Technology (CRS) by $1.51 Million

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 33,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.45 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 49,639 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Dev (AMD) by 8180% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Advanced Micro Dev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 32.18 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,932 shares to 16,552 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Is the Champion Chip Stock – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : CLDR, TVIX, SAN, SQQQ, TEVA, AMD, TQQQ, ROKU, QQQ, WORK, ET, GE – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD, ASML among top semi decliners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: VONE Headed For $150 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,635 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. British Columbia Mngmt Corp owns 186,919 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 45,500 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com has 5,000 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Blackrock holds 66.37M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 617,972 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 151,550 shares. Barometer Mgmt reported 123,000 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Street invested in 36.43 million shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.26% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carpenter Technology Advances Aerospace Industry’s Shift to Electric – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Carpenter Technology Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CRS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Premium Product Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carpenter Technology Develops Pyrowear® 225 – a Next Generation Gear Alloy for Critical Transmission Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 99,550 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $260.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 133,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,386 shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.