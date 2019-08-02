First Hawaiian Bank Upped By $350,700 Its Pfizer (ZTS) Stake; Redmile Group Boosted Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position

Redmile Group Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 12.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 503,400 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 4.56 million shares with $113.28M value, up from 4.06M last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $483.30M valuation. The stock decreased 15.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 5.21 million shares traded or 185.41% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M

First Hawaiian Bank increased Pfizer Inc (ZTS) stake by 17.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank acquired 3,507 shares as Pfizer Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 23,145 shares with $2.33M value, up from 19,638 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $55.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 1.94M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. Shares for $563,255 were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.88’s average target is -0.71% below currents $115.7 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25.

First Hawaiian Bank decreased First Data Corp stake by 37,643 shares to 12,275 valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 14,892 shares and now owns 42,448 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ajo Lp reported 1.55M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 5,927 shares. S&Co holds 13,747 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 0.24% or 5,035 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability holds 7,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Inc owns 179,313 shares. 1,090 were reported by Ftb. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 589,029 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 37,721 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,393 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 1.20 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 30,498 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi stated it has 16,250 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 28,173 shares. 84,909 are held by Principal Finance. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 587,318 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 258,176 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,754 shares. Ameritas Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 44,700 shares. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 14,915 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 13,291 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 12,703 shares. Redmile Gru Limited Liability owns 4.56 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 50,053 shares in its portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Si Bone Inc stake by 102,170 shares to 538,730 valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) stake by 48,100 shares and now owns 3.04M shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.