First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Its Archer (ADM) Position by $497,510 as Market Valuation Declined; White Elm Capital Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Share Price Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $2008.67. About 715,272 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 44.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 11,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 583,100 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.11 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tillar reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whetstone Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 11.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,134 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,113 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,076 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability reported 17,898 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc has invested 12.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C V Starr, New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Firsthand Capital Management, California-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,611 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.63% or 4,434 shares in its portfolio. Indiana & Invest Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 374 shares. Argi Ser Ltd Liability Com accumulated 726 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 15,405 were reported by Stratos Wealth Partners Limited.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.52 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,620 shares to 12,010 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).