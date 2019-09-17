First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Ciena (CIEN) Stake By $485,891; Misonix (MSON) Sentiment Is 2.67

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 32.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 11,851 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 24,228 shares with $997,000 value, down from 36,079 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 2.82 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 32 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 12 sold and decreased positions in Misonix Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.62 million shares, up from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Misonix Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 20.

The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 43,005 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 93,045 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 84,380 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 102,733 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.36% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $178.61 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

