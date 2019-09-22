First Hawaiian Bank Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Lifted as Share Value Rose; As Entergy New (ETR) Share Value Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Position by $383,112

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 115.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 6,744 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606,000, up from 3,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01 million shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 7,129 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 10,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 4.09M shares traded or 191.92% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Test Package for Industrial Devices Aligned with the Avnu Alliance Qvb Test Plan – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.69 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

