First Hawaiian Bank Stake In Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Was Lifted; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Loews Has Upped Its Holding by $2.48 Million

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 14814.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 11,335 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, up from 76 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 800,093 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 2.66M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,360 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,176 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.11% or 863,591 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 0% or 61 shares. Shell Asset Communication holds 42,160 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 88,531 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Street accumulated 34.40M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Snow Mgmt LP holds 1.52% or 401,193 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 611,284 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Earnest Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 154 shares. Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) reported 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mengis Mngmt reported 0.36% stake. Advisory Net Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).