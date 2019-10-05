First Hawaiian Bank Raised Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $1.44 Million as Share Price Rose; American Financial Group Has Lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding by $18.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 192.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 21,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,656 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 11,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 575,049 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,735 shares to 4,564 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co/The by 3,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,049 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 31.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.