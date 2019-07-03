First Hawaiian Bank Position In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Has Boosted; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Summit Asset Management Lifted Position by $345,514

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $204.76. About 701,185 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $27.40 million activity. 4,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $861,907 on Thursday, January 10. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,118 shares to 4,543 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 27,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,888 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.