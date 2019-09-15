First Hawaiian Bank Position in Costar Group (CSGP) Raised by $811,610 as Stock Rose; Emory University Has Increased Its Genomic Health (GHDX) Holding by $832,126; Stock Value Rose

Emory University increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 14,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 42,966 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 28,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 170,299 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 16/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Enters into a Strategic Research Collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) on Telomere Length Assay; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 26/04/2018 – FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 428.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 1,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8,301 shares to 14,303 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 37,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,466 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP reported 4,739 shares. Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,172 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 77,071 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,313 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 3.22M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors accumulated 13,886 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,770 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability holds 0.48% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 49,181 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Df Dent & Company accumulated 244,527 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.29% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Franklin Inc has 0.25% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nicholas Invest Partners LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4,599 shares. 409 are owned by Next Fincl Group Incorporated.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $34.83 million activity.