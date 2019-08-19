First Hawaiian Bank Maintains Holding in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION); Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose While Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lifted Its Position

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 8,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 38,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 29,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.83 million shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,159 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34,773 shares to 42,782 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,943 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).