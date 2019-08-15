First Hawaiian Bank Lowered Walmart (WMT) Holding; Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc has GBX 510 highest and GBX 340 lowest target. GBX 419.20’s average target is 24.24% above currents GBX 337.4 stock price. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc had 26 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt upgraded Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 360 target. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 405.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Unchanged

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 366.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 340.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 398.00 New Target: GBX 396.00 Downgrade

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 14.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,803 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 21,879 shares with $2.13M value, down from 25,682 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $303.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 8.57 million shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Walmart is the one to watch, health industry executives tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana

More recent Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, a residential developer, manufactures homes in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 866.85 million GBP. The Company’s portfolio includes apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. The firm also develops commercial properties.

The stock decreased 0.12% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 337.4. About 25,475 shares traded. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 47,431 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 12.32M shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 7,728 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 732,055 shares. Vantage Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 34,014 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.09% or 9,078 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 0.51% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.20M shares. Twin Management owns 116,110 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Synovus stated it has 108,680 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Greatmark Investment Prtn reported 17,628 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 80,843 shares. Amer Century invested in 2.49M shares.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,929 shares to 125,941 valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 1,457 shares and now owns 3,023 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 6.22% above currents $106.2 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $113 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.