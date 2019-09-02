First Hawaiian Bank Lifted Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $310,000; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Etrade Capital Management Llc

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 12,723 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 10,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.05 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 17,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,331 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 67,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 23,720 shares to 5,712 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,451 shares to 212,550 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.