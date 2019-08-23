First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Applied Materials (AMAT); Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Girard Partners LTD Raised Its Position by $631,845

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 108,587 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 97,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 9.22M shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 101.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 26,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 51,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 25,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 10.12 million shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 189,900 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Ser Corp has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Allstate has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP invested in 0.1% or 83,868 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Com accumulated 1.07% or 233,963 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 166,900 shares. Jbf Capital invested 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Westover Cap Llc owns 6,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 644,447 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 3.28M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cypress Capital Gru holds 0.06% or 7,450 shares. Indiana-based Everence Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,107 shares to 12,386 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 7,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,466 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 1,800 shares to 2,438 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,536 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Ser invested in 48,763 shares. 769,985 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 23,835 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi invested in 91,335 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stratford Consulting Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 7,887 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm holds 29,272 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sonata Cap Gru Inc has 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 20,000 were reported by Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability. 87,000 were reported by Denali Advisors Ltd. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 27,500 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 2.05M shares. The California-based Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 25,000 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

