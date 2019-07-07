First Hawaiian Bank Holds Stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX); Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Raised Tjx Cos (TJX) Stake by $904,816 as Market Valuation Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 136,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 531.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 1,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $278.49. About 222,475 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,010 shares to 280 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,095 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875. The insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 997 shares worth $208,454.

