First Hawaiian Bank Holds Position in Emc (VMW); As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Emc Corp (VMW) by 518.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 8,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 1,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Emc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 953,863 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $277.31. About 935,927 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 1,603 shares. 408 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Inc. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 143,353 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 2,992 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.27% or 3.06M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Tru Lp accumulated 587,273 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 371,102 shares. 5,257 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Conning stated it has 6,435 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). L & S reported 30,585 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sit Invest owns 0.41% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 49,765 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD) by 6,582 shares to 48,397 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,900 shares to 25,114 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,759 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

