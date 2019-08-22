First Hawaiian Bank Holding in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Upped as Shares Declined; As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Raised Stake

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 96,637 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 8,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 38,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 29,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. DUESER F SCOTT had bought 218 shares worth $13,438 on Tuesday, April 30. TROTTER JOHNNY bought 5,000 shares worth $302,450. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,890 shares to 470,599 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,172 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 34,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 10,392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 18,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il accumulated 3,888 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 6 shares. Stephens Ar reported 4,717 shares stake. 9,700 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 41,514 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 90 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 35,711 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 89,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 405,924 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Management has 104 shares. 831,045 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 42,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 46,293 shares. Pension has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pnc Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 742,764 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.12% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 62,437 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 13,823 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,510 shares to 10,345 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).