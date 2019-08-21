First Hawaiian Bank Holding in Visa (V) Lifted by $1.34 Million; Chartist Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $5.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49 million, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,118 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 38,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.79M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.83 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $441.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,171 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,677 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.