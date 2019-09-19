First Hawaiian Bank Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Boosted as Stock Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) as Market Valuation Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 305,002 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 1.79 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 4,104 shares to 181,212 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,456 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 136,585 shares to 156,585 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 185,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Management Limited Company owns 3.06 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 61,401 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 34,663 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Pettee invested in 1.62% or 30,378 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 36,791 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 352,056 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs holds 584,325 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 340,228 shares. 97,752 are held by Choate Inv. Stewart Patten Co Limited Company has 4.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 272,089 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 0.96% or 104,462 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthquest stated it has 15,586 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).