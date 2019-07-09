First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $1.81 Million; Share Value Rose; Humana (HUM) Market Valuation Declined While Sio Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.46 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.47. About 743,201 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 54.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 16,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,149 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 29,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 91,057 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Investment Retirement Gru holds 0.24% or 4,803 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability accumulated 77,337 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Condor Cap Management has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps Bell owns 108,575 shares. 72,920 were accumulated by Barry Ltd Liability Company. Dodge And Cox invested in 0.1% or 1.09M shares. Choate Investment owns 17,333 shares. Strategic Fincl Serv Incorporated accumulated 42,141 shares. Cincinnati reported 2.43% stake. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability holds 3.09% or 472,708 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 3,059 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,352 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,307 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares to 454,308 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 9,575 shares. Glenview holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1.31 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 75 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 7,270 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 35,682 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd owns 2,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management has invested 0.68% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited invested in 0.03% or 13,667 shares. Brandywine Global Management owns 24,483 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,340 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 6,804 shares. Rech Invsts holds 0.37% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 4.35M shares. Cambridge Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Polar Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Waddell Reed holds 0.06% or 86,860 shares.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.59 million for 12.43 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.