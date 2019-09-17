First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped Position in Progressive Cp(Oh) (PGR) by $381,728; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Light Street Capital Management Cut Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 71,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 348,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.73 million, down from 420,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 4.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Progressive Cp(Oh) (PGR) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 45,573 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 40,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Progressive Cp(Oh) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 997,041 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 20,224 shares to 410,102 shares, valued at $120.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 11,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,228 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10.38 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 25,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.47% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Liberty Cap Mgmt stated it has 13,136 shares. Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J Co Limited Liability Company has invested 7.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Citigroup reported 322,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 148,366 shares stake. Hilton Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 300 shares. Sei holds 0.4% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc reported 1.51% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 336,425 shares in its portfolio. Prentiss Smith And holds 3,429 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Colony Lc reported 4,651 shares. Greenleaf invested in 6,268 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 3,150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc holds 22,305 shares. 4,435 are owned by Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.41M shares. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 4.28% stake. Leavell Inv Mgmt reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fmr Llc invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Indiana-based Monarch Cap Management Incorporated has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 46,368 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,889 shares. Arrow Finance holds 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 119,127 shares. Ulysses Limited Liability reported 254,200 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Willis Counsel reported 241,305 shares. 393,463 were reported by Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability. Holderness Invests invested in 63,296 shares or 3.85% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 68,746 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.