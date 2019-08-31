First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Position; Phillips 66 (PSX)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Phillips 66 (PSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 469 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 389 cut down and sold stock positions in Phillips 66. The institutional investors in our database now have: 305.73 million shares, down from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Phillips 66 in top ten stock positions decreased from 13 to 7 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 350 Increased: 358 New Position: 111.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) stake by 178.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank acquired 15,230 shares as Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM)’s stock rose 0.05%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 23,753 shares with $495,000 value, up from 8,523 last quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust I now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 368,447 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $43.36 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Rr Partners Lp holds 10.34% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 for 913,922 shares. Lincoln Capital Llc owns 77,335 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 3.32% invested in the company for 15,035 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Associates Llc has invested 3.07% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 67,964 shares.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

