First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $662,760; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $25.36 Million

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 5,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 11,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 1.71M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 478,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 23.54 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26B, down from 24.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 6.00M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,543 shares to 33.05 million shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 29,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 134,500 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nordea Invest Management has invested 1.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greatmark Investment Partners holds 4,540 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Gru Limited Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 126,819 were accumulated by Nomura. Sol Capital Management accumulated 40,785 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt owns 4,758 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 11.33M were accumulated by Artisan Prtn Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.59M shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 17,099 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,890 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 62,144 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.54 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,362 shares to 40,337 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Advisory Alpha Llc accumulated 602 shares or 0% of the stock. 7.67 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tudor Et Al holds 0.06% or 12,131 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.32% or 18,505 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 205,288 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 30 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 309,363 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Laffer Invests accumulated 0% or 31,711 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,585 shares. Scout Investments owns 541,404 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio.

