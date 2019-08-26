First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Colgate (CL) by $513,264 as Valuation Rose; Ws Management Lllp Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $76.90 Million

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 7,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 6,466 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 14,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 644,040 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1875.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.65M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 7.66M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 217 shares to 646 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65M for 25.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated has 83,934 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Parkside Financial Bank Trust accumulated 4,716 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Acg Wealth has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,095 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Com reported 2,997 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Co holds 499,755 shares. Hamel Assocs stated it has 0.55% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 706,754 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Towercrest Capital Management reported 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,133 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 10,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,900 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Insur has 0.63% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 8,096 shares to 60,304 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,791 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).