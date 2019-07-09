First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Its Gen Elec Co (GE) Stake by $599,850; Pepsico Com (PEP) Stake Raised by Palladium Partners Llc

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 13,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 4.99M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (GE) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 66,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,782 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 121,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 27.43 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,603 shares to 399,767 shares, valued at $47.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,254 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,584 shares to 15,299 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries I (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.