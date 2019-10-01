First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Expedtrs Intl Wash (EXPD) Position By $637,125; Hilltop Holdings Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position By $402,948

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 10.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 1,107 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 9,425 shares with $3.43 million value, down from 10,532 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $214.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Expedtrs Intl Wash (EXPD) stake by 55.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,495 shares as Expedtrs Intl Wash (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 6,830 shares with $518,000 value, down from 15,325 last quarter. Expedtrs Intl Wash now has $12.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 854,161 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 11.09% above currents $380.47 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 12,596 shares to 47,790 valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) stake by 12,119 shares and now owns 113,940 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt owns 16,172 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Independent Investors Incorporated has invested 4.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Company has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,745 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.23% or 1,084 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,361 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,136 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamel Associate has invested 1.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 3,420 shares. 3,204 are held by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 50,835 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 875 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,226 are held by Trust Com Of Oklahoma.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg accumulated 0.05% or 144,872 shares. Park Natl Oh owns 3,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 25,384 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 48,958 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 6,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 139,428 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 189,179 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 16,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 38,516 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 6,990 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc accumulated 139 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 22,454 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 2.63 million shares stake. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,562 shares.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.