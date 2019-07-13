First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Holding as Market Value Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Sarissa Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 20,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,772 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 86,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.47M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,480 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year's $0.88 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co owns 3,500 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 999,780 are held by Natixis. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 18,250 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 0.06% or 384,386 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 835,834 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 103,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 220,343 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 32,224 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc invested in 8,549 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Inc holds 0.33% or 27,964 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 70,100 shares. Group holds 90,455 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Forbes J M And Llp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lpl Limited holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 45,159 shares. Invesco invested in 0.26% or 3.23M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Regal Advsr Llc has 0.28% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Republic Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Boston Common Asset Lc stated it has 30,517 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Anchor Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 46,459 shares. Personal Cap Corporation accumulated 1,010 shares.

