First Hawaiian Bank Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position; Honeywell International (HON) Sentiment Is 1.02

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 7,244 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 27,575 shares with $3.02M value, down from 34,819 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $308.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 557 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 545 sold and reduced their stakes in Honeywell International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 512.29 million shares, up from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 66 to 73 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 503 Increased: 420 New Position: 137.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Red-Hot Procter & Gamble Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing – Schaeffers Research” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 872,562 shares. Natixis holds 569,191 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 3,377 shares. Cornerstone invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,551 were accumulated by Reik & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 92,350 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 23,805 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 22,911 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 46,338 were reported by Rench Wealth Mngmt. Rothschild Invest Il owns 28,199 shares. Harvest Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested in 17,038 shares. North Star Inv Corporation reported 53,119 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,748 shares to 81,945 valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 4,755 shares and now owns 5,405 shares. Universal Forest Products Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.84% below currents $124 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target.

The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.41 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.31 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.79% invested in the company for 161,793 shares. The New York-based C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust has invested 5.42% in the stock. Cincinnati Financial Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 837,500 shares.