First Hawaiian Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $676,619 as Market Value Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 18,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 35,392 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 53,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 2.86 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 30,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 258,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, up from 228,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 167,121 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 68,244 shares. 7,586 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Management. Avalon Global Asset Ltd has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 909 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.03% or 10,564 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs holds 0.64% or 76,063 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Company Il holds 3,620 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 8,772 shares. Pier Capital Ltd has invested 1.15% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Bbt Capital Lc holds 3,444 shares. Citigroup stated it has 11,861 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 7,726 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 133,856 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 30,940 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 91,862 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “G-20 Recap: Trade Truce A Boost For The Market, Especially Chip Stocks – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, UPWK, HSY – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 147,661 shares to 273,050 shares, valued at $22.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,438 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Shopify Overvalued? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, EBAY, UNFI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc (SCHX) by 6,400 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (SUB) by 14,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries I (NYSE:HE).