First Hawaiian Bank Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Position by $306,612 as Stock Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.85 Million Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 19,800 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 44,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.71M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,824 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 7,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $215.91. About 2.39M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates 2 Goldman Sachs Liquid Reserve Plus Funds; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT BC CHIEF EXEC. CLUB: LIVE; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

