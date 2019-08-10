First Hawaiian Bank Has Lifted Bk Of America (BAC) Holding by $1.55 Million; Boston Advisors Boosted Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) as Stock Value Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 57,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 230,698 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 173,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) by 834.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 28,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 31,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 3,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,516 shares to 4,189 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,676 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies accumulated 18,079 shares. Quaker Investments Ltd Com accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 298,226 were reported by Amica Mutual Insurance Comm. Schaller Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,908 shares. 296,317 are owned by Veritable Lp. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 133,368 shares. 290,300 are owned by Pointstate Capital L P. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4.45 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 1.07M shares. Greenwich Wealth reported 134,115 shares. Hartford Invest accumulated 1.31 million shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 34,587 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.16 million shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 4.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 134% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.