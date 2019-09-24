First Hawaiian Bank Has Increased Its Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Holding; Cavco Industries (CVCO) Sentiment Is 1.6

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 96 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 60 cut down and sold equity positions in Cavco Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.03 million shares, up from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cavco Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 40 Increased: 60 New Position: 36.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) stake by 20.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank acquired 1,503 shares as Goldman Sachs Grp (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 8,824 shares with $1.81M value, up from 7,321 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Grp now has $76.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 1.49M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2018 GAS PRICE F/C 15% TO $6.13/MMBTU; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Judge upholds former Goldman programmer’s theft conviction; 29/03/2018 – Total, Tikehau target 1 bln euro energy transition fund; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. for 25,700 shares. Robotti Robert owns 53,269 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 2.68% invested in the company for 126,853 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 2.56% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 59,466 shares.

The stock increased 1.19% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 103,020 shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

First Hawaiian Bank decreased M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,186 shares to 2,079 valued at $353,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 5,726 shares and now owns 26,261 shares. Dxc Technology Co was reduced too.

