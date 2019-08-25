First Hawaiian Bank Has Increased Holding in Xilinx (XLNX); Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 5,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 11,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.11% or 10.81M shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 126,364 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 40,063 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 1,800 shares. 825 were reported by Oakworth. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 37,888 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,117 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2,900 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.51% or 132,895 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,870 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,825 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt stated it has 89,490 shares. British Columbia Management Corp accumulated 47,111 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Saturna Capital owns 613,385 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 3,415 shares to 309 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,598 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Company owns 4,350 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Lp has 8.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy And accumulated 4.3% or 202,837 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 134,375 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Aravt Glob Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Prns, a Tennessee-based fund reported 237,014 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.35% stake. Somerville Kurt F owns 114,204 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation reported 195,038 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 57.83M shares or 2.03% of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Co invested in 575,511 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 76,992 shares. Founders Cap Management Ltd Company has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Trust stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.75M shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

