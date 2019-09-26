First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.61 Million as Market Value Declined; Cullen Capital Management Boosted Its Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stake by $494,900; Stock Price Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 30,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 20,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.68M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 34,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 69,516 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 103,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 9.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GLAXF) by 24,790 shares to 210,440 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianz Se by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,960 shares, and cut its stake in Mmc Norilsk Nickel Pjsc (Adr).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,106 shares to 18,087 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.