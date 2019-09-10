First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $1.02 Million; Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $184.72. About 10.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 27/03/2018 – Facebook has an awful lot of data on its users; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 12,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.6. About 1.24M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 19,562 shares to 347,305 shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr by 20,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,201 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49B for 7.03 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

