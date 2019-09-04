First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Its Holding in T (TMUS) by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Holding in Visa (V) Raised by $574,704

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 3,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 17,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $181.42. About 2.47M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 63.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 17,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 9,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 26,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 835,536 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,196 shares to 7,229 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Cp(Oh) (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.19M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.22% or 148,590 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 3,181 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.31% stake. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 750 shares. S Muoio holds 6,138 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 117,808 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Communications reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,767 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 907,504 shares stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd accumulated 618,247 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,382 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Colony Grp invested in 16,979 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.1% or 51,683 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares to 11,321 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Inc Ma holds 3.17% or 126,749 shares. Harvey Mgmt invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 620,677 were reported by Menora Mivtachim. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dupont Management Corp has 336,527 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Echo Street Mgmt Lc reported 192,697 shares. Whitnell reported 0.05% stake. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7.65% stake. Bank Of Stockton owns 2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,961 shares. Amer Bank & Trust owns 44,427 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,893 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 141,550 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Ltd reported 3,600 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.11% or 95,707 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 127,265 shares.

