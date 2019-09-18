First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined; Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Stock Declined While Doheny Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $346,082

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 70.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 10,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 4,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 15,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 1.23M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 16,695 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 32,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 9.42M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,865 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (NYSE:SRLP).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1,425 were accumulated by Estabrook Management. Pnc Svcs Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oakbrook Invests Lc accumulated 70,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3,272 were reported by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 157,799 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 674,805 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 59 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Adirondack Trust Com invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 301,245 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 0.08% or 3.08 million shares. 17,054 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Limited Company. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). British Columbia accumulated 182,991 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 6,317 shares to 36,697 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 38.55 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Common Retirement Fund holds 776,941 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 989,825 shares. 33,756 were accumulated by Sei. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.66% or 7,985 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C invested in 350,571 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company holds 3,125 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.1% or 249,583 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 30,825 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management invested in 31,510 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Walleye Trading Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 596,164 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 106,829 shares.

