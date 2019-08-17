First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Cut Position

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 79.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 2,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59 million, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 17,132 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $80.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.