First Hawaiian Bank Has Boosted Its Holding in Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX) as Stock Value Rose; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Upped by $422,355 Its Stake

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 6.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 19,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 79,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 3.03M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 11,570 shares to 14,637 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 7,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,466 shares, and cut its stake in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

