First Hawaiian Bank Decreased Its Holding in Capital One Financial (COF) by $899,748 as Shares Declined; Texas Yale Capital Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 11,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 9,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 20,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 159,229 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Webster Bank N A owns 54,276 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc accumulated 4,816 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 238,505 shares. 5,540 are owned by Montecito Comml Bank &. Cap Intl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 117,559 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 18,456 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.05% or 689,521 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 193,510 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,169 shares to 7,233 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 17,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust Communications accumulated 50,506 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 4.36M shares. Country National Bank & Trust has 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 155,730 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested in 200,717 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 0.8% or 64,685 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.65M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Notis holds 14,170 shares. Private Harbour Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 9,030 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.42% stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community And Inv stated it has 70,746 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Rothschild Com Asset Management Us has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipswich Invest Mgmt accumulated 6,560 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

