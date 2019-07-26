First Hawaiian Bank Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 38 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced their holdings in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The funds in our database reported: 13.71 million shares, down from 16.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 6.

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 34.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 4,311 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 8,077 shares with $1.91M value, down from 12,388 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $46.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $238.21. About 932,771 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Company holds 2.44% or 28,048 shares. Creative Planning reported 28,883 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 388 shares. Orbimed Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 87,700 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 0.84% or 6,813 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 865 shares. Stifel holds 184,347 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 3,484 were accumulated by Wesbanco Savings Bank. Cadence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.03% or 980 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 568 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.14% or 1.08 million shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 3,507 shares to 23,145 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 3,854 shares and now owns 10,062 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (NYSE:BAH) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 13.70% above currents $238.21 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $250 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $280 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $236 target in Monday, March 25 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of stock.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

More notable recent DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DoubleLine Income Solutions declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gundlach’s DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributes 9.7% Per Annum – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gundlach’s DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributing 8.96% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DSL: DoubleLine’s Red-Headed Step Child – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2016.