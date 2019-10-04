First Hawaiian Bank Decreased By $361,680 Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; MFS High Income Municipal Trust Has 1.38 Sentiment

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased their stock positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.13 million shares, down from 1.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS High Income Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 34.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 4,521 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 8,456 shares with $683,000 value, down from 12,977 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $29.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 1.86 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $607.37M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 14.67% above currents $81.32 stock price. Tyson Foods had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,477 shares to 79,948 valued at $15.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 6,317 shares and now owns 36,697 shares. Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 34,682 shares traded. MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MFS High Income Municipal Trust for 53,994 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Llc owns 40,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 303,705 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 31,900 shares.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $175.22 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 17 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.