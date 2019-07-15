First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $330,350; Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Boosted Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Position

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,681 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 30,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.34M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 68,198 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 56,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,147 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors holds 28.06 million shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,672 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hutchinson Ca reported 245,083 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 36,500 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Blair William Il has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,399 shares. Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 4,695 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. City Commerce reported 141 shares. 51,105 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 298 shares. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 175,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 77,897 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.