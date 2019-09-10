First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Mellanox Technologies LTD Shs (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 33,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.53 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 135,637 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 25,114 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 438,979 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.37 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26,147 shares to 51,798 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 218,639 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $117.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 695,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO).

