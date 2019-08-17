First Hawaiian Bank Cut Freeport (FCX) Stake By $334,560; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) Last Week

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 80.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 27,880 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 6,888 shares with $88,000 value, down from 34,768 last quarter. Freeport now has $13.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Apartment (TSE:CAR.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Canadian Apartment has $53 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.30’s average target is -2.75% below currents $52.75 stock price. Canadian Apartment had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by GMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. See Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $50.5 Maintain

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-end real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.44 billion. It owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhouses, and land lease adult lifestyle communities located in Canada. It has a 6.47 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2007, the firm had ownership interests in a portfolio of 27,853 residential suites and 2 Ontario adult lifestyle land lease communities comprising 1,258 sites.

The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 823,244 shares traded or 182.97% up from the average. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 59.34% above currents $9.1 stock price. Freeport-McMoRan had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy” rating.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2,317 shares to 9,987 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 217 shares and now owns 646 shares. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07 million for 28.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.