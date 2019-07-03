First Hawaiian Bank Cut Fidelity National Information (FIS) Stake By $960,839; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Fidelity National Information (FIS) stake by 61.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,503 shares as Fidelity National Information (FIS)’s stock rose 9.79%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 5,252 shares with $594,000 value, down from 13,755 last quarter. Fidelity National Information now has $40.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 2.24M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 50 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 49 sold and decreased equity positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 34.49 million shares, up from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 17.54 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank increased Square Inc stake by 15,800 shares to 16,050 valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 7,498 shares and now owns 26,402 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $140 highest and $118 lowest target. $132’s average target is 5.68% above currents $124.91 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, March 20.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. $544,142 worth of stock was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21. Shares for $3.66 million were sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.76% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 3.59 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 1.84% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.72% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,294 shares.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $711.20 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.