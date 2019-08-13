First Hawaiian Bank Boosted By $1.03 Million Its Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX) Holding; Allstate Has Trimmed Symantec (SYMC) Stake By $704,550

Allstate Corp decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 74.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 32,025 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Allstate Corp holds 11,131 shares with $256,000 value, down from 43,156 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 16.06 million shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C

First Hawaiian Bank increased Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX) stake by 24.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank acquired 19,470 shares as Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 99,189 shares with $5.28M value, up from 79,719 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc/The now has $62.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 4.58M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 7.50% above currents $51.72 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. Loop Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv invested 2.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4.49 million are owned by Td Asset Management. Delaware-based Lau Associates has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,220 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 2,396 were accumulated by City Hldgs. Moreover, Coastline Communication has 0.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 79,790 were reported by Nippon Life Invsts Americas. Geode Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18.70 million shares. 167,969 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 248,337 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 200,516 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

First Hawaiian Bank decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,803 shares to 21,879 valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 25,426 shares and now owns 32,261 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadcom Bets $10.7 Billion on Security and Synergy – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of The West reported 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Franklin Resources has invested 0.34% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 95.57 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 2.19M shares stake. Moody Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 653,171 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,817 shares. Menta Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 13,700 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.4% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 409,579 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 43,241 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fifth Third National Bank owns 2,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 60,099 are held by Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Ing Groep Nv has 222,296 shares.

Allstate Corp increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 9,678 shares to 51,131 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 2,251 shares and now owns 4,378 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is 0.37% above currents $21.67 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. Mizuho maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs.