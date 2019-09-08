First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 2.76 N/A 1.56 14.00 EverQuote Inc. 12 3.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 39.4%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.6% of EverQuote Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. -2.46% 6.43% 4.95% 0.51% -16.48% -5.86% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while EverQuote Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. beats EverQuote Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.