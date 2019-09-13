First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Contrasting side by side

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 3.05 N/A 1.56 14.00 EverQuote Inc. 13 3.35 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. and EverQuote Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 39.4%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of EverQuote Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. -2.46% 6.43% 4.95% 0.51% -16.48% -5.86% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has -5.86% weaker performance while EverQuote Inc. has 255.74% stronger performance.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. beats EverQuote Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.