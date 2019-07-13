First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 3.06 N/A 1.56 13.71 CBTX Inc. 31 5.22 N/A 1.94 14.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CBTX Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CBTX Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. shares and 30.9% of CBTX Inc. shares. About 4.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of CBTX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.71% -5.6% 1.66% -4.85% -20.06% -7.8% CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73%

For the past year First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. was more bearish than CBTX Inc.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.