First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; General Electric Company (GE) Shorts Lowered By 0.27%

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. GE’s SI was 102.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 103.19 million shares previously. With 56.69 million avg volume, 2 days are for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s short sellers to cover GE’s short positions. The SI to General Electric Company’s float is 1.19%. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FGBI) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:FGBI) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s current price of $18.88 translates into 0.85% yield. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 7,338 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has declined 16.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $166.28 million. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7.81M shares. City holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,949 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation reported 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.20 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp reported 45,293 shares stake. 5.61 million are held by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 130,045 shares. 199,962 were reported by Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 19.57M shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,642 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kamunting Street Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.48% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has 31,999 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.